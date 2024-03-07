Kathy Hilton doesn’t think her sister Kyle Richards rushed the decision to separate from husband Mauricio Umansky.

“Kyle, she’s not a compulsive person,” Kathy, 64, said during part 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion, which aired on Wednesday, March 6. “She doesn’t just jump in and make a decision. Kyle didn’t decide this in three months. … I bet she had been thinking [about this] for the last three or four years. I shouldn’t say that … but I did.”

Kathy added that Kyle, 55, and Mauricio, 53, are doing their own things in the wake of their split.

“Mauricio is going one way, she’s going one way. They’re both trying to work,” she explained. “He’s dancing for four months on Dancing With the Stars.”

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Most Honest Quotes About Their Separation Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at […]

Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship was under scrutiny throughout season 13 of RHOBH as Kyle’s costars pressed her to open up about the apparent problems in her marriage. During the season finale last month, news broke that the pair had separated after 27 years of marriage. (Us Weekly confirmed their split in July 2023.)

As RHOBH wrapped for the season, cameras continued rolling on the second season of Buying Beverly Hills, a Netflix series which focuses on Umansky’s real estate company, The Agency.

“[Our decision to separate] happened after we were done filming [season 13 of RHOBH],” Kyle explained during a Thursday, February 29, Amazon Live. “[Then] the story came out and then the Netflix cameras happened to be in Aspen.”

Related: Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV The reality TV curse spares no Real Housewives franchise. Several Real Housewives duos who have called it quits over the years renewed their vows on their respective franchise before they filed for divorce, contributing to a “reality TV curse.” Dorit Kemsley, for her part, told Us Weekly in April 2021 that Kyle Richards warned her […]

A trailer for season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills, which premieres on Friday, March 22, shows Mauricio talking about the separation with his and Richards’ daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, and his stepdaughter, Farrah, 35, whom Richards shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. So your mom came and she talked to me. And she said, ‘I think I need space,’” he explained. “She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are that you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like we are separated.’”

Kyle, who has shut down rumors that she’s dating her friend Morgan Wade, reiterated during Thursday’s Amazon Live that she and Mauricio are “allowed to” date other people.

“We’re allowed to do what we want,” she continued, adding that she and Mauricio are having “a conversation” about moving out of their shared home. “We’re fortunate that we don’t fight, and we get along, so it actually oddly works.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.