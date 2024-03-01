Kyle Richards debunked rumors about plans to go public with Morgan Wade on a magazine cover.

While answering Amazon Live questions on Thursday, February 29, Richards, 55, was asked about a recent blind item that fans thought were about her. An anonymous submission to gossip account Deuxmoi last month claimed that a country star would take their relationship public with a magazine cover.

“The loved up pair shot a highly coveted magazine cover which will drop shortly and be a shock to many,” read the rumor.

Richards shut down speculation that she was the subject of the submission, saying on Thursday, “That is not true. That blind item was not about me And that’s not about … no. It’s gotta be about somebody else. So, I wonder who it is. Now you got me curious.”

The pair’s friendship has made headlines since Richards announced her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky following 27 years of marriage. Richards and Umansky, 53, who tied the knot in 1996, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24 and Portia, 16. (Richards is also a mom to daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” their joint Instagram statement read in July 2023. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Richards and Umansky also clarified that there was no infidelity.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they continued. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

Richards and Wade, who have both denied dating several times, are often spotted out together in public. Wade was even featured on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Richards supported her friend by playing the musician’s love interest in a music video.

“I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard ‘Wilder Days’ and then I went to all the others and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics and I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn’t expecting all that,'” Richards wrote via Instagram in August 2023 about appearing in the “Fall in Love with Me” visual. “So I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on repeat and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her.”

Wade didn’t initially expect to befriend Richards, noting, “I just didn’t expect somebody from Beverly Hills. My friends freaked out and I was like, ‘Oh, OK. We thought [by filming the video] it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit.”

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Richards directly denied that she was anything more than friends with Wade.

“I don’t even think about it anymore. It doesn’t faze me,” she shared in December 2023. “In the beginning I did [regret featuring my friendship with Wade on RHOBH] because even though she’s an artist and a musician, she’s not someone who wants this attention. I felt bad about that.”

Richards and Wade sparked rumors of a rift in February after the singer wiped photos of the twosome from her Instagram account. They have since confirmed that they are still on good terms.

“She’s got new [music] coming out,” Richards told Page Six at the time. “It’s very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything.”