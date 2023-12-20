Kyle Richards has plenty of friends outside of her circle on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While she met Teddi Mellencamp when they costarred on RHOBH, the two have since formed a bond that extends beyond Bravo. (Mellencamp was a main cast member for three seasons from 2017 to 2020.)

Richards, who often documents her hangouts with Mellencamp via social media, thinks it would be “amazing” if her friend returned to the show.

“Teddi is an incredible person and an incredible friend, and I think she is actually a great Housewife,” Richards told the Daily Mail in July 2022. “I think if she came back, she’d be more comfortable just being more herself and she’d be amazing.”

Outside of the Bravo bubble, Richards has continued to stay close with longtime friend Faye Resnick. While Resnick has made a few brief appearances on RHOBH, the interior designer made it clear that she’d rather stay friends with Richards off-camera.

“I leave my girlfriends to their franchise, and they love it, and I’m just the friend,” Resnick told E! News in August 2022 when gushing over her 30-year friendship with Richards.

“I feel like when we’re family, we have fights, we get over it, and there’s always somebody there to help us through it,” Resnick continued, referring to Kyle’s often-tumultuous relationship with her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. “And sometimes I’m that role and sometimes they’re that role for me.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the members of Kyle’s inner circle: