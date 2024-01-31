Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s friendship began thanks to music.

The twosome connected when Richards followed the musician on social media after hearing one of her songs during a road trip.

“I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard ‘Wilder Days,’” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled via an August 2023 Instagram Reel. “And then I went to all the others, and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is really blowing me away with her voice and the lyrics.’”

Richards explained that she went to find the singer on social media and started following her. For Wade, she was shocked to see that Richards followed her since she “didn’t expect someone from Beverly Hills” to take an interest in her.

Wade and Richards got close and later met up in person, taking their friendship offline.

Keep scrolling to see Richards and Wade’s complete friendship timeline:

February 2022

After chatting online, Wade and Richards met up for the first time and grabbed lunch.

“I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole & today we met up in person for the 1st time,” Richards wrote via Instagram. “The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries 💞.”

September 2022

Richards supported Wade at the Americana Music Honors & Awards in Nashville.

December 2022

The reality star celebrated Wade’s birthday with a touching Instagram tribute.

“Happy birthday @morganwademusic,” she penned. “May all your dreams continue to come true! Keep shining 💫 We love you.”

April 2023

Wade performed at Richards’ Night Of Music event, which honored the Bravo personality’s late friend Lorene Shea.

July 2023

Richards made headlines after announcing she and husband Mauricio Umansky had decided to separate. After news broke of their split, rumors swirled that Richards and Wade were dating. However, Richards shut down the speculation and iterated the duo were just good friends.

August 2023

The following month, Richards and Wade poked fun at the relationship rumors when the TV personality starred in Wade’s “Fall in Love With Me” music video. In the video, Richards plays a homeowner who fantasizes about a romance with her neighbor, played by Wade. Their characters have a series of steamy encounters including taking a bubble bath together, feeding each other fruit and nearly kissing.

“It’s campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space,” Wade shared via Instagram. “@kylerichardsandi and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that.”

September 2023

Wade and Richards took a trip to Paris together to film the country singer’s documentary, which Richards signed on to produce.

November 2023

Wade made her RHOBH debut and let Richards give her a tattoo.

“You know what, no one else can say they’ve been tattooed by Kyle Richards,” Wade quipped upon seeing the cursive K inked on her arm.

January 2024

Wade raised eyebrows in the new year after she deleted all the previous photos of her and Richards. Richards, for her part, deleted most of her own snaps of Wade the following day.