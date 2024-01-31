Morgan Wade is causing fans to speculate about whether her friendship with Kyle Richards’ is headed for choppy waters.

On Tuesday, January 30, social media users noticed that Wade, 29, deleted almost every photo of Richards, 55, off her Instagram with the exception of a few snaps where the country singer was promoting her music. Richards’ photos of Wade still remain on her own feed.

While some fans assumed that it was no big deal, others thought the gesture could signal possible issues between the two women.

“Maybe they were using each other, Morgan got lots of exposure for her music & Kyle got a storyline for [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills],” one user wrote via X, while another said, “Kyle’s been dumped!”

A third person suggested that it could be a “PR stunt” or that Wade may be prepping to release new music.

While some think there may be a feud, the social media move could be connected to Wade feeling thrust into the reality TV spotlight. Earlier this month, Richards revealed during an Amazon Live that she carries guilt about placing so much attention on the musician.

“She’s an artist, you know? She just wants to make music and all of a sudden she was thrust into this like, world of gossip and tabloids and traveling and having paparazzi take pictures of her,” she said. “She just doesn’t like any of that.”

Wade’s Instagram shakeup comes nearly six months after speculation sparked that Wade and Richards were more than friends following the Bravo star’s separation from Mauricio Umansky in July 2023. (Umansky and Richards tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24 and Portia, 16. Umansky is also stepfather to Richard’s daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Richards later denied the dating allegations, telling Page Six at the time, “We are very good friends.” When asked if a romantic relationship with Wade was just a “rumor,” Richards said, “Yes.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also addressed her matching heart tattoos with Wade. “She’s not the only one I have matching tattoos [with],” she shared, adding that she has coordinating ink with former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp as well.

One month after claiming the pair weren’t an item, Richards poked fun at the rumors by playing Wade’s love interest in her music video “Fall in Love With Me.” In the video, the twosome shared several flirty moments – from almost kissing to feeding each other fruit.

“@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that,” Richards and Wade wrote in a since-deleted Instagram video in August 2023. “Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love.”

In the season 13 trailer for RHOBH, which was released in October 2023, romance rumors began swirling once again after Richards inked her first initial on Wade.

Later in the clip, Richards’ costar Dorit Kemsley asked Richards, “You put the first letter of your name on her body. What is going on, Kyle?” to which Richards shrugged in response.

Us Weekly has reached out to Richards and Wade for comment.