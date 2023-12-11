The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has a good sense of humor when it comes to gossip about her and husband Mauricio Umansky.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the upcoming episode of RHOBH, which airs Wednesday, December 13, Kyle, 54, jokes around with pal Morgan Wade about her costars assuming that Mauricio, 53, was unfaithful to her.

“I’m not looking forward to tonight at Sutton [Stracke]’s event,” Kyle says while FaceTiming Morgan, 28, in the clip. “We had this huge fight the other night. She and Garcelle [Beauvais] kind of both thought that because I had this ring on [that] they’d never seen before, that Mau gave it to me because he cheated on me. [They thought] it was a makeup gift.”

The teaser then shows flashbacks of Sutton, 52, and Garcelle, 57, telling Kyle their assumptions about the ring.

“All of these things kind of add up,” Sutton says, with Garcelle adding: “I thought it was a makeup band.”

After Morgan tells Kyle that it’s “very interesting” how people speculate about the actress’ personal life “no matter” what she does, Kyle makes a quip about the necklace she picked out for Sutton’s event.

“I’m wearing this tonight. So, who knows what rumor this would start?” she says of the accessory. “I mean, maybe [Mauricio] has a whole other family in another country. Maybe I do! Who knows?”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Morgan asks Richards what she’s wearing as the reality star does her makeup for Sutton’s gathering.

“I know you’re making fun of this,” Kyle says of her robe. ”It’s very cute, so leave me alone.”

Morgan replies: “I’m not making fun of it, I was just curious.”

Kyle and the country singer formed a tight friendship after meeting up for the first time in February 2022. In the teaser, Kyle tells cameras what makes their bond unique.

“My relationship with Morgan is very different than my relationship with my other friends because she is constantly teasing me,” she says. “I know that when Morgan and I hang out, I’m going to be roasted.”

Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton offered her thoughts on the duo’s dynamic during an interview with Extra on Tuesday, December 5.

“Kyle really liked [Morgan/s] music, and hearing what she was going through, they clicked,” Hilton, 64, said, referring to Wade’s double mastectomy earlier this year. “Morgan is sober and Kyle decided not to drink anymore, so I think they have been a really good influence on each other and I think they are enjoying each other.”

As for Kyle and Mauricio, Kyle admitted during a November episode of RHOBH that she felt out of “sync” with her husband.

“We’ve always been on the same page and in sync, and right now it just does not feel like we are in sync,” she explained in a confessional. “It feels like lately that he has [been] consumed with The Agency and his work. He’s running this big company and opening all over the world. I think that he’s poured his heart and soul into The Agency, so, it’s the other woman.”

Kyle and Mauricio confirmed in a July Instagram statement that they’d had “the most challenging [year] of our marriage.” The twosome share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (Richards is also mom of daughter Farrah, 35, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.