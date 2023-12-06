Kathy Hilton is weighing in on Kyle Richards’ “good” friendship with Morgan Wade.

“Kyle really liked her music, and hearing what she was going through, they clicked,” Hilton, 64, told Extra on Tuesday, December 5, referring to Wade’s double mastectomy earlier this year. Hilton added that Richards, 54, related to the singer because Hilton and Richards’ late mother, Kathleen Richards, had breast cancer.

“Morgan is sober and Kyle decided not to drink anymore, so I think they have been a really good influence on each other and I think they are enjoying each other,” Hilton continued. “That’s all I know.”

Fans have questioned The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s friendship with Wade amid her ongoing separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

Related: Everything Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Have Said About Each Other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ close friendship with Morgan Wade has raised eyebrows amid her ongoing separation from husband Mauricio Umanksy. Richards and Umansky opened up about experiencing “a rough year” in their marriage via a joint Instagram statement in July 2023. The pair also seemingly addressed fan speculation regarding the nature […]

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Richards and Umanksy, 53, were separated after 27 years of marriage. That same month, the Bravo stars released a joint statement confirming that they’ve experienced “a rough year” of marriage and appeared to comment on the speculation surrounding Richards and Wade, 28.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” their statement read in part. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Hilton added on Tuesday that she’s “spent a lot of time” with Wade. “I really, really like her,” she said. “She had this tattoo artist here … I kept it a secret.”

Richards and Hilton had a falling out after they filmed RHOBH season 12 last year, but Hilton said the sisters are “back together” now. Thanks to Wade and her tattoo artist, the sibling duo also got matching ink.

“I wanted to do something and bond, so we did my favorite, which is a four-leaf clover, so it’s special,” Hilton said.

While Hilton hasn’t appeared on the current RHOBH season, which premiered in October, Wade made her Bravo debut on the show last month. She and Richards were getting tattoos — or well, Richards got a new tattoo before inking her initial on Wade’s arm.

Related: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Kathy Hilton kept her distance from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until season 11, but that didn’t mean her rocky relationship with Kyle Richards wasn’t a topic of discussion on the Bravo series. When RHOBH premiered in 2010, Kyle was joined by sister Kim Richards — and by the end of the season, the […]

During the scene, Richards told Wade that “people are really confused” about their friendship. Wade shrugged it off as Richards further explained the origin of their bond.

“Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day,” Kyle said in her confessional during the November 29 episode. “Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that.”