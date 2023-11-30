Kathy Hilton is showing off her new ink — much to daughter Paris Hilton’s surprise.

Kathy, 64 — who is the half-sister of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards — was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, November 29, alongside Paris, 42.

Amid their discussion about Kathy’s appearance on the Bravo reality series’ 12th season, host Andy Cohen mentioned that in the latest episode, Richards, 54, and country star Morgan Wade got tattoos together. Kathy then lifted up her ankle to show Cohen, 55, that she also got a tattoo.

“Wait a minute, you got a tattoo too?” the host replied. “Oh, I love it.”

Paris was equally shocked, saying, “What? You have a tattoo?” Kathy calmly replied, “Morgan, Kyle and I got a tattoo.”

“I don’t even have one,” Paris quipped back, later adding, “You would have killed me if I did that when I was a teenager.”

When Cohen asked why Kathy wasn’t in the RHOBH scene where Richards and Wade, 28, got tattoos, she explained that they got them done separately at her house. Kathy also added that her and Kyle’s other sister, Kim Richards, was there as well but decided not to get a tattoo.

Viewers didn’t get to see Kathy’s new ink, but the socialite said that “four-leaf clovers are my favorite thing,” hinting that the tattoo depicts the lucky symbol.

Kathy appeared on season 11 of RHOBH as a “friend” of the Housewives after guest starring off and on since season 1. After clashing with Kyle in season 12, Kathy announced she would not return for season 13.

The sisters have butted heads often over the years, but their tension came to a head during a RHOBH cast trip to Aspen in season 12. “It was a barrage of, ‘I f–king can’t believe that I have to be around you f–king peons. I don’t like them, why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They’re idiots,’” former cast member Lisa Rinna recalled in a confessional, recalling an alleged rant by Kathy.

At BravoCon in October 2022, Kathy said that nothing can break her and Kyle’s bond despite the drama. “I think she’s finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Kathy exclusively told Us Weekly at the fan convention. “I mean, we love each other. We’re sisters. Nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day.”

More recently, Kathy has been focusing on her Paris’ Peacock series, Paris in Love. In a preview for the show’s second season, Paris surprised her mom with her son, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January. Kathy became emotional as she held her new grandson for the first time.

“This is the most special, exciting thing in life,” she told Paris in the clip. “Your whole life’s gonna change.”