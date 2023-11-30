Morgan Wade is the only person who has ever been tattooed by Kyle Richards — and the entire moment was documented for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I will let you tattoo me,” Morgan, 28, said on RHOBH’s Wednesday, November 29, episode, to which Kyle responded, “What if I surprise you?”

The moment marked Morgan’s RHOBH debut amid her fast friendship with Kyle. The duo went to a tattoo shop for Kyle to get her sixth ink design — Saturn and four stars — but the Bravo star ended up making her mark in the end.

“You know what, no one else can say they’ve been tattooed by Kyle Richards,” Morgan quipped upon seeing the cursive K inked on her arm. Morgan showed off the “K” tattoo the following day when Kyle FaceTimed her.

“You’ve got so many things on there, you’ve got a trout and a roll of toilet paper,” Kyle joked. “I can’t think of one thing you actually don’t have on you. So, what’s one extra little thing.”

While Kyle and Morgan seemed unbothered by the tattoos, Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, wasn’t too happy that his wife got tatted once again. (Earlier in the season, they had a tense fight about her five tattoos.)

During the same convo, Kyle admitted to Mauricio that she had yet to read his book, The Dealmaker, which was released this past April.

“I don’t like to read on a computer, I like to read on paper and pages,” Kyle said. When asked in her confessional the real reason she hasn’t read it, Kyle replied, “I’ll get to it.”

Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage has been a major topic of conversation as RHOBH season 13 continues to air. The estranged couple announced their separation in July, and appeared to address rumors about Kyle’s relationship with Morgan in the statement at the time.

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” Kyle and Mauricio’s joint statement read.

Kyle’s friendship continued to raise eyebrows in the public eye. “People are really confused about our friendship,” Kyle stated during Wednesday’s episode.

Kyle further discussed their relationship in her confessional.

“Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day,” Kyle said in her confessional. “Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.