Another cast shakeup. Kathy Hilton confirmed that she won’t be back for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid tension with her sister Kyle Richards.

“No, I’m doing Paris in Love,” the Bravo personality, 64, told E! News on Monday, June 5, when asked whether she’ll return to RHOBH, referring to daughter Paris Hilton‘s Peacock series. “But I know it’s going to be great. It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama.”

After appearing over the years as a guest star, Kathy joined the cast as a “friend” of the Housewives on season 11. Following a rocky season 12, however, fans had been speculating for months that the New York City native wouldn’t return for more episodes.

Last year, Kathy said that she wouldn’t come back unless Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne left the show. Lisa, 59, confirmed her exit in January, but Erika, 51, is still part of the cast. Kathy’s sister Kyle, 54, is also coming back for the new episodes.

The Halloween Ends actress and her older sibling have faced plenty of ups and downs over the years, but they hit a new speed bump during season 12 after a cast trip to Aspen. Most of their drama wasn’t caught on camera, but Lisa later accused Kathy of having an offscreen meltdown.

“It was a barrage of, ‘I f–king can’t believe that I have to be around you f–king peons. I don’t like them, why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They’re idiots,’” the former soap star recalled after the fact.

Kathy, for her part, thinks there’s still a chance of reconciliation despite the drama. “I think she’s finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Kathy exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon in October 2022. “I mean, we love each other. We’re sisters. Nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day.”

Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, meanwhile, said it’s “hard to watch” his wife fight with her sister. “I know a lot of the stuff that’s going on in the background, which isn’t exactly what’s being put out there. … Being supportive of Kyle, I think Kyle’s 100 percent in the right here without question,” the real estate pro, 52, exclusively told Us in October 2022. “I think that it’s sad the way it’s being portrayed, the way it’s being received and what’s going on.”

Despite the tension, Kyle and Kathy reunited last month at a wedding shower for their niece Whitney Davis. “My beautiful niece @whittlesdavis is getting married 💍💞,” Kyle captioned an Instagram pic of herself at the time, posing with Kathy, Kim Richards and their nieces at the event. “A beautiful shower for our Whittles. So happy for you & @lukegrahamwhite.”