A serious accusation. Erika Jayne claimed that Kathy Hilton used a gay slur when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast went to Aspen earlier this year.

The Pretty Mess author, 51, hinted at the incident on Wednesday, October 26, when she posted an Instagram Story seemingly in response to reports that the alleged incident would be discussed during part 3 of the RHOBH season 12 reunion.

“I was there. It happened,” the Georgia native wrote. “What the ‘audience’ choose to believe is beyond my control. I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen.”

When the episode aired hours later, Erika and the socialite, 63, had a heated argument about what was said during the trip. “I see Kathy coming from the dance floor, very upset,” the “XXPEN$IVE” singer alleged. “I say, ‘Kathy, what’s wrong?’ She says, ‘The DJ’s an old f–king f–g,’ and walked off.”

The I Want To Be a Hilton alum acknowledged that she got “frustrated” when the DJ ignored her and the bar’s manager said it “way too busy” to play her music requests. Kathy claimed that the manager also told her to “go back to L.A.,” but she denied ever using a gay slur.

“I will admit to what I do, but I will not be painted to be this monster,” Kathy said. “Nobody else heard that, and anyone who knows me knows I don’t talk like that.”

When Erika doubled down and said she was “not lying,” Kathy replied: “Oh, really? I think I have a bit more credibility than you.”

Andy Cohen chimed in to note that Bravo had launched an HR investigation into the alleged remark, but the results were inconclusive because “it was a case of she-said, she-said.”

Kathy’s sister Kyle Richards also defended her sibling, saying that she “never heard that word said.”

Speculation about the alleged incident began in March when rumors circulated that Kathy used the homophobic slur while speaking to Sutton Stracke‘s assistant. Kathy didn’t address the situation at the time, but Sutton, 51, denied the reports via social media, replying “no” to an Instagram comment that read: “Did Kathy Hilton really use a slur when talking about your assistant?”

The fashion designer later revealed that the employee in question had actually been promoted and was no longer her assistant. When she announced the news via Instagram, Kathy commented on the post with a string of hearts and heart eyes emojis.