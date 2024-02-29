Your account
Kyle Richards Dances Around ‘The Whole Morgan Situation’ During Part 1 of ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 Reunion

By
Kyle Richards Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Kyle Richards is dancing around the Morgan Wade “situation” during part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Morgan’s name was brought up within the first 10 minutes of the reunion, which premiered on Wednesday, February 28, when Kyle and Dorit Kemsley discussed the status of their friendship. (Fans have raised eyebrows about the nature of Morgan and Kyle’s relationship, while they have spoken publicly about being close friends.)

“You knew that by saying something like that, it was going to create a biggest problem for me in the media with the whole Morgan situation,” Kyle declared, referring to comments that Dorit had made on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about feeling iced out because of Morgan.

“Kyle, the Morgan situation has been in the media, and it was not because of my comment,” Dorit hit back.

The “comment” being referred to above occurred during Dorit’s December 2023 appearance on WWHL.

“She’ll kill me but I feel like the closer she got with Morgan, the further she got from me,” Dorit said at the time.

While fans have wondered about the status of Kyle and Dorit’s friendship for what seems like months, things became more public when the RHOBH season trailer debuted earlier this month. In the preview, Dorit claimed that Kyle had attempted to “silence” her with a lengthy text message sent before they filmed the reunion.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

“There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most,” Dorit told Erika Jayne in a longer preview clip from the reunion. “I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months. Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative, it was so calculated.”

The full message was shared with Kyle explaining that it “bothers” her to be in a “weird place” with Dorit. Kyle also asked that their friendship was not brought up during the reunion.

Prior to filming the reunion, Kyle stated in an Amazon Live that Dorit had exaggerated the status of their friendship in a past RHOBH scene moment. (Dorit had claimed that Kyle did not invite her on trips anymore.)

“This is not to be shady [but] we’ve only gone on one trip together as a couple that I can recall, [Mauricio Umansky], PK [Kemsley], Dorit and me,” Kyle said during a January 2024 Amazon Live. “We did do Vegas together, that’s true, and then we’ve been in London at the same time, but that was just flat-out an exaggeration.”

This particular comment was also brought up during Wednesday’s reunion.

“I said that in response to all of the things that you had been saying throughout the season,” Kyle explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

