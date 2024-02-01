Kyle Richards set the record straight on her friendship with Morgan Wade — and they have no bad blood.

“We’re all good,” Richards, 55, confirmed to Page Six, on Thursday, February 1, days after Wade, 29, deleted nearly every photo of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star from Instagram.

“She’s got new [music] coming out,” Richards continued. “It’s very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything.”

Social media users were quick to point out that Richards was noticeably absent from Wade’s Instagram on Tuesday, January 30, sparking speculation that the duo had a falling out, which the Bravo star has since denied.

Richards’ friendship with Wade has continued to make headlines, especially after Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the RHOBH star separated from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage. Richards and Umansky, 53, tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24 and Portia, 16. (Richards is also a mom to daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Richards and Umansky publicly acknowledged their separation with a joint Instagram statement at the time, appearing to subtly address Richards’ close friendship with Wade.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they wrote. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Later that same month, Richards clarified that she and Wade “are very good friends” while chatting with Page Six.

Wade has since made an appearance during an episode of RHOBH season 13, which aired in November 2023.

“Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day,” Richards said during her confessional. “Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that.”

In the episode, Richards met up with Wade at a tattoo shop.

“I will let you tattoo me,” Wade told her friend. Richards responded, “What if I surprise you?”

Wade allowed Richards to ink a design on her arm. The reality star chose the letter “K” for the surprise tattoo.

“You know what, no one else can say they’ve been tattooed by Kyle Richards,” Wade joked, showing off the healing tattoo in a separate scene when FaceTiming Richards.

“You’ve got so many things on there, you’ve got a trout and a roll of toilet paper,” Richards joked. “I can’t think of one thing you actually don’t have on you. So, what’s one extra little thing.”