Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have been joined at the hip throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but their friendship has taken quite the turn.

Season 13 followed the cracks in their relationship, with Dorit expressing concerns that Kyle was prioritizing other friends over her. The following month, things between the Bravo stars started to escalate when Kyle suggested that Dorit was exaggerating the nature of their friendship, citing a comment Dorit made about Kyle not inviting her to trips anymore.

“This is not to be shady [but] we’ve only gone on one trip together as a couple that I can recall, [Mauricio Umansky], PK [Kemsley], Dorit and me,” Kyle said during a January 2024 Amazon Live. “We did do Vegas together, that’s true, and then we’ve been in London at the same time, but that was just flat-out an exaggeration.”

Dorit has since taken umbrage with Kyle’s interpretation of their friendship.

“When you’re close, it’s inevitable that you have some highs and some lows,” Dorit told Access Hollywood while attending the People’s Choice Awards in February 2024. “This year was strange, both independently for us and also in our friendship, collectively, so yeah, it was inevitable, we had to have some, hash some things out.”

Keep scrolling for Kyle and Dorit’s friendship timeline — and see how Kathy Hilton is involved in their apparent fallout:

Dorit Makes Her ‘RHOBH’ Debut

Dorit appeared on the show for the first time during RHOBH season 7 — which premiered in 2016 — getting introduced to the women through Lisa Vanderpump.

The ‘Friendship Triangle’

Dorit’s fast friendship with Kyle created a “triangle” of sorts with Lisa, who is no longer on the show.

“I’m never going to get in the middle between [Kyle and Lisa’s] friendship,” Dorit told People in February 2018. “I don’t even know what they have. I know that when we’re together, we have a lot of fun and I love these girls. And I know when I’m with them individually, we also have great fun.”

Fans became privy to how close Dorit and Kyle became that year when Teddi Mellencamp joined the show for season 8. When Kyle defended Teddi and not Dorit during an argument, the Beverly Beach founder was confused.

“I don’t know why one of my best friends would be sticking up for someone that she’s just met, rather than sticking up for me,” Dorit said during a 2018 episode. “It really hurts me. It just feels so wrong.”

‘Puppygate’ Goes Down

Despite any lingering tension between them, it seemed Kyle and Dorit were back in their old ways during RHOBH season 9 in 2019 — especially when “Puppygate” was involved.

Kyle stood up for Dorit with Lisa when the famed Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy dog ended up in a kill shelter. (Dorit had adopted the pup from Vanderpump Dogs but tried to rehome the pet before it ended up in a kill shelter.)

Kyle’s allegiance to Dorit ultimately ended up making Lisa leave the show.

Dorit and Kyle Stop Speaking

The following year, the friends hit a bump in the road when Dorit claimed that Kyle would “throw her name” on clothes to find success. (Kyle had launched her Kyle X Shahida clothing line with Shahida Clayton, which aired during season 10.)

“I didn’t just ‘put my name’ on the clothing line like Dorit suggested,” Kyle wrote via X at the time. “I worked closely with Shahida on the looks WE wanted.”

Kyle and Dorit Go on Vacation With Their Husbands

Despite the tension during the season, Kyle and Dorit went on vacation with their husbands, Mauricio and PK, in September 2020.

Kyle Supports Dorit in the Robbery Aftermath

When RHOBH season 12 premiered in 2022, the first episode revealed that Dorit had been robbed at gunpoint in her home while PK was away in London. Kyle rallied the women, inviting them all to her house as a support system for Dorit.

How Kathy Hilton Is Involved

The RHOBH season 12 reunion featured a conversation between sisters Kyle and Kathy following the drama that went down earlier that season. (Kathy threatened to “destroy” Kyle following a night out in Colorado.)

When Dorit attempted to chime in, Kyle cut her off saying: “I don’t want you to interject in this right now.”

Things Start to Unravel

As Kyle started to get closer with country singer Morgan Wade, Dorit started to feel iced out — especially after hearing the Amazon Live comment.

“There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most,” Dorit told Erika Jayne in a RHOBH season 13 reunion preview from February 2024. “I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months. Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative, it was so calculated.”

The text message was shared on screen and Kyle wrote that it “bothers” her to be in a “weird place” with Dorit.

“They don’t even know we are going through a hard time so I don’t see the need to bring it up there,” Kyle’s text continued. “I should have said something sooner but I honestly haven’t been strong enough. But relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH.”

However, Dorit also told Access in February 2024 that she and Kyle will “always end up landing on our feet.”