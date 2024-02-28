Teddi Mellencamp is showing Dorit Kemsley what a true friend looks like by coming to Kyle Richards‘ defense.

Mellencamp, 42, weighed in on the clip from the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion where Kemsley, 47, shared a message she received from Richards, 55.

“This is the part that really bothers me about all of this,” Mellencamp said on her “Two Ts in a Pod” episode, which was released on Tuesday, February 27. “Yes, [that she released it]. I think that was Dorit’s final Hail Mary of like, ‘You guys have to keep me on the show because here I am spilling something that you never should have spilled.'”

The former RHOBH star disagreed about the text coming off as a “silencing” attempt, adding, “This is saying, ‘Listen, we have a lot of other s–t to talk about. Why do you need to drag our friendship through the mud right now?'”

Earlier this month, Kemsley called Richards “manipulative” because of a message she sent before they filmed the reunion special. Mellencamp, however, argued that it was Kemsley who wasn’t being a “solid” friend.

“I don’t think she has a good relationship with the majority of the women on the cast. I don’t think she has a story line other than the PTSD, which she’s been talking about for three years now,” Mellencamp said while referring to the 2021 burglary that took place at Kemsley’s home. “You start to think about what makes the show good. When there’s true relationships, true friendships and highs and lows. All we’ve seen so far this season of Dorit is Dorit mocking what Kyle is going through.”

In the text from Richards, which appeared in full on screen, she attempted to mend her issues with Kemsley.

“Of course some interview comments hurt my feelings and created more issues for me but I am used to that and could get past it in time,” Richards wrote about confessional scenes where Kemsley discussed Richards’ separation from husband Mauricio Umansky. “I should have said something sooner but I honestly haven’t been strong enough. But relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH.”

Kemsley told their costar Erika Jayne that she found the outreach toxic, adding, “[It] creates so much anxiety for me.”

During Tuesday’s podcast episode, Mellencamp continued to share some choice words for Kemsley.

“At what point is that drawing the line? It is one thing to say, ‘Listen, Kyle sent me a text yesterday where she said she didn’t want to argue with me.’ But to go there and show a private message I really think is crossing the line,” she continued. “Especially when I have the text messages that she has sent to our mutual friends saying, ‘I really hope Kyle knows that I will put her above the show any day. If she ever needs anything, I am there to support her. I love her. I care about her.'”

Mellencamp called Kemsley’s actions further proof that she’s “a friend to no one.”

“I have loved Dorit in the past but I have said there is something about her that solely cares about being on that TV show. That is her entire identity,” Mellencamp shared. “I feel disgusted that she would do that to a friend.”

She concluded: “She started realizing when she was messy on camera so she started pandering to what Twitter wanted. She stopped being messy in the scene. She just started doing it in her confessionals.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.