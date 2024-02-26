Bethenny Frankel is putting Dorit Kemsley on blast for not respecting Kyle Richards‘ privacy.

Bethenny, 53, took to TikTok on Sunday, February 25, to address a sneak peek clip from the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion that showed Dorit, 47, reading a message she received from Kyle, 55.

“I cannot believe a private, personal, emotional, heartfelt, guttural text from Kyle to a friend off camera when not working, when not filming, was aired. What a violation!” the Real Housewives of New York City alum said, noting she could “not imagine” how Kyle felt seeing that on screen when she reached out to Dorit in a “private” space.

Bethenny questioned Dorit’s decision to air out her drama with Kyle, adding, “When you’re working, you’re working, and that’s vile enough. But when you’re not working, and you’re off the clock, are they also going to own your thoughts? That’s a private text. That’s insane! And Kyle is [Bravo’s] favorite — imagine how they treat their least favorites.”

In the comments section, fans were divided on whether Kyle and Dorit could talk privately while filming a reality series. Some Bravo viewers argued that the costars deserved to have conversations off screen, while others said it wasn’t fair when their show revolves around their personal lives.

Earlier this month, a clip from the season 13 reunion showed Dorit calling Kyle “manipulative” because of the message she sent.

“There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most. I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months. Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me,” Dorit told Erika Jayne in a video shared by Bravo on Friday, February 23. “It was so calculated.”

The text message, which appeared in full on screen, started with Kyle admitting she felt bothered by the distance between her and Dorit.

“Of course some interview comments hurt my feelings and created more issues for me but I am used to that and could get past it in time,” wrote Kyle, referring to scenes where Dorit discussed Kyle’s separation from husband Mauricio Umansky in confessional interviews. “I should have said something sooner but I honestly haven’t been strong enough. But relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH.”

Kyle noted that she didn’t want to lose Dorit or her family. (Dorit and husband PK Kemsley share two kids: Jagger and Phoenix.) Despite Kyle asking to sit down with Dorit, her costar wasn’t thrilled about the form of communication.

“It’s so toxic and creates so much anxiety for me,” Dorit said about the timing of the message. Dorit added that she wouldn’t allow the text to stop her from addressing her issues with Kyle when they filmed the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.