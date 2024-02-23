In a clip from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode, Dorit Kemsley is exposing Kyle Richards’ lengthy, “manipulative,” text message to her.

“There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most,” Dorit, 47, told Erika Jayne in a video shared by Bravo on Friday, February 23. “I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months. Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative, it was so calculated.”

The text message, which appears on screen, starts off with Kyle admitting that she has been “trying to reach out” because it “bothers” her that they’re in a “weird place.”

“Of course some interview comments hurt my feelings and created more issues for me but I am used to that and could get past it in time,” Kyle wrote, adding that she “reminded herself” that Dorit didn’t know what she was going through with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky at the time. (The twosome have been separated since October 2023 after 27 years of marriage.)

Kyle went on to say that she loves Dorit’s husband PK Kemsley and her kids, Jagger and Phoenix, and doesn’t want to “lose someone else in [her] life over a TV show.”

“They don’t even know we are going through a hard time so I don’t see the need to bring it up there,” Kyle noted, explaining why she hasn’t brought up their tension on an episode of RHOBH. “I should have said something sooner but I honestly haven’t been strong enough. But relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH.”

Kyle concluded her message by asking Dorit if she would like to sit down and talk, adding that she’s not sure how much longer she can be on RHOBH for.

“It’s so toxic and creates so much anxiety for me,” Kyle explained.

After Dorit reads through the text, she asks how Erika, 52, would feel if she got the same text message too, who agreed she “would feel manipulated.”

Dorit then says “fair is fair” when it comes to the reunion and she doesn’t have a problem discussing her and Kyle’s issues on-air.

Things seemed to escalate for the pair after an interview Kyle did in January 2024 where she shared that she feels like Dorit exaggerated their friendship.

“This is not to be shady [but] we’ve only gone on one trip together as a couple that I can recall, Moe, PK, Dorit and me,” Kyle said on an Amazon Live, referencing Dorit’s remarks from a RHOBH where she claimed Kyle and her used to go on several trips together. “We did do Vegas together, that’s true, and then we’ve been in London at the same time, but that was just flat-out an exaggeration.”

Kyle noted that while she loves Dorit, they just aren’t super close, explaining, “It’s not like, you know, my friends, we’ll go to the gym, we’ll work out together, we hike together. She doesn’t do that kind of stuff.”