Bethenny Frankel has had her fair share of drama with members of the Real Housewives of New York City — but she has sparked some controversy with people outside of the franchise as well.

In February 2023, Frankel revealed that she had an unexpected feud with Martha Stewart after appearing as a contestant on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005.

“We’re definitely not friends, but we almost did this TV project together despite the fact that she can’t stand me,” Frankel claimed during an episode of her “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast. “And I can’t really stand her either. I’ve always respected her work ethic, and that she’s a ball-buster going for it her own way, and whether or not she’ll admit it or not, she feels the same way about me.”

Frankel went on to explain how a series of alleged misunderstandings created friction between the twosome. Although the Bravo personality made it to the season’s final two, she ended up getting fired by Stewart.

“What she said to me when she fired me was insane,” Frankel shared at the time. “She said, ‘Bethenny, you’re pushy, you’re a show-off and you feel the need to make a physical impression which is not entirely necessary at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.’”

Stewart has yet to comment on Frankel’s allegations.

Keep scrolling to see more of Frankel’s unexpected feuds: