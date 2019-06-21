Bethenny Frankel has no memory of ever yelling at Sunny Hostin’s child, as Hostin has alleged on multiple occasions while cohosting The View.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 48, addressed Hostin’s accusations on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, June 20. “I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know her.”

“You don’t remember that?” host Andy Cohen asked.

Replied Frankel: “No, I don’t.”

Hostin discussed the alleged event on The View on June 13 while commenting on Frankel’s blowup with Luann de Lesseps, which had aired on RHONY the night before.

“I don’t know Bethenny, but I’ve seen her behave that way on the beach when she was yelling at my child,” the 50-year-old said. “It was in the middle of the day, and my child was about 7, playing with other children at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and she said that her child was napping inside with the window open and that our children were being too loud on the beach.”

She continued: “[She] yelled at my child, and I went out there and stood in front of my child, and I yelled at her and told her adults speak to adults. And she knows I’m telling the truth.”

The lawyer made the same claim on the ABC talk show in 2016, saying she and Frankel had crossed paths after renting neighboring houses in The Hamptons. “She was very gracious later [and] sent me some of the Skinnygirl margarita stuff later,” she said of Frankel at the time. “Maybe she’s much nicer now, but she was pretty ugly to all of us.”

Following Hostin’s latest comments about Frankel, a friend of the RHONY star exclusively told Us Weekly that it’s a “shame Sunny continues to speak negatively about Bethenny.”

“They don’t even know each other,” the friend added. “She even attacked Bethenny’s relief efforts last year. Not sure why she continues to be fixated on her and create unnecessary drama.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

