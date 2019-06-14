Bethenny Frankel’s conflict with Luann de Lesseps on The Real Housewives of New York City had the women of The View divided, but cohost Sonny Hostin has her own beef with Frankel.

“I don’t know Bethenny, but I’ve seen her behave that way on the beach when she was yelling at my child,” the 50-year-old claimed on the Thursday, June 13, episode of the ABC talk show.

As her cohosts pressed her for more details, Hostin said she was being asked to keep mum on the topic: “I don’t know. They’re telling me not to talk about it in my ear.”

But the ABC News correspondent spilled the tea anyway. “It was in the middle of the day, and my child was about 7, playing with other children at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and she said that her child was napping inside with the window open and that our children were being too loud on the beach,” she recalled.

“[She] yelled at my child, and I went out there and stood in front of my child, and I yelled at her and told her adults speak to adults,” Hostin continued. “And she knows I’m telling the truth.”

The View cohost Meghan McCain then defended the Skinnygirl founder. “[Frankel] sent me a very nice note after my dad [John McCain] died,” she said. “And I like her, and I wasn’t there on that beach in that scenario. I don’t have kids, as everyone knows.”

“I didn’t get a nice note,” Hostin interjected.

The lawyer previously discussed the incident on The View in 2016, saying it happened when she and Frankel had rented neighboring houses in The Hamptons. “She was very gracious later [and] sent me some of the Skinnygirl margarita stuff later,” she said at the time. “Maybe she’s much nicer now, but she was pretty ugly to all of us.”

In the Wednesday, June 12, episode of RHONY, Frankel, 48, blew up at de Lesseps, 54, for mocking costar Tinsley Mortimer’s slurred speech, calling de Lesseps “sick” and “insufferable.”

In the wake of Hostin’s comments, a friend of Frankel exclusively tells Us Weekly that it’s a “shame Sunny continues to speak negatively about Bethenny.”

“They don’t even know each other,” the friend adds. “She even attacked Bethenny’s relief efforts last year. Not sure why she continues to be fixated on her and create unnecessary drama.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. The View airs on ABC weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

