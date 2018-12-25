Meghan McCain hit back at a grinch who responded to a Christmas message The View host posted to her late father, Senator John McCain, on Monday, December 24.

“I love you,” she captioned a photo of her dad standing over a grill in a heartfelt tweet. “Merry Christmas Dad, @SenJohnMcCain – wherever you are.”

I love you. Merry Christmas Dad, ⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ – wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/o684B4zPmd — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 25, 2018

“Do this in private,” one person commented on the sweet pic, prompting a reply from Meghan.

“If there’s one thing I’m doing in 2019 it’s to continue to destigmatize talking about grief, death and cancer,” she wrote. “My father shared his life in public, I share it in death. To all of you out there missing a loved one tonight – you are not alone. I’m along side you, sending strength.”

If there’s one thing I’m doing in 2019 it’s to continue to destigmatize talking about grief, death and cancer. My father shared his life in public, I share it in death. To all of you out there missing a loved one tonight – you are not alone. I’m along side you, sending strength. https://t.co/u8pddZPcDo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 25, 2018

The Arizona politician died in August at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

Meghan, 34, paid tribute to the former presidential candidate hours after his death, writing, “He raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man. All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.”

Less than a week later, at his funeral in Washington D.C., she eulogized her father while taking aim at President Donald Trump.

“John Sidney McCain III was many things. He was a sailor, he was an aviator, he was a husband, he was a warrior, he was a prisoner, he was a hero, he was a congressman, he was a senator, he was a nominee for president of the United States,” she said on September 1 as she addressed mourners including former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. “These are all the titles and roles of a life that has been well lived, they are not the greatest of his titles nor the most important of his roles. He was a great man. We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.”

Describing the country imagined by her father, she added, “The America of John McCain is generous. It is welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need to.”

Referencing Trump’s campaign slogan, Meghan continued, “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!