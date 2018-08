Meghan McCain’s emotions gave way as she stood over her father John McCain’s casket at a private memorial service in Phoenix on Wednesday, August 29.

The 33-year-old cried as she approached the flag-draped coffin at the Arizona Capitol and briefly touched the casket before walking to her seat.

Her mother, Cindy McCain, held her composure, though she fought back tears, when she walked up to the coffin, laying her head on the casket in a heartwarming moment.