Meghan McCain didn’t hold back as she praised her late father, John McCain, while appearing to slam President Donald Trump at the Washington D.C. funeral held for the late senator in Washington D.C. on Saturday, September 1.

Though The View cohost, 33, began her eulogy at the Washington National Cathedral with flowery words of remembrance for her father, she also seemed to take several direct jabs at Trump.

“John Sidney McCain III was many things,” she began. “He was a sailor, he was an aviator, he was a husband, he was a warrior, he was a prisoner, he was a hero, he was a congressman, he was a senator, he was a nominee for president of the United States.”

She continued, “These are all the titles and roles of a life that has been well lived, they are not the greatest of his titles nor the most important of his roles. He was a great man. We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.”

“He was a great fire who burned bright,” she continued with a sob. “In the past few days, my family and I have heard from so many of those Americans who stood in the light and warmth his fire and found it illuminated what is best about them. We are grateful to them because they are grateful to him.”

The political commentator then seemed to take direct aim at Trump, saying, “A few have resented that fire, for that light it cast upon them, for the truth it revealed about their character, but my father never cared what they thought and even that small number still had the opportunity as long as they draw breath to live up to the example of John McCain.”

Meghan then presented the country imagined by her father, saying, “The America of John McCain is generous. It is welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need to.”

She also directly referenced Trump’s campaign slogan, saying, “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great.”

Meanwhile, Twitter was outraged as Trump remained silent about McCain during the service, tweeting instead about NAFTA (“There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal”) and the Russian collusion investigation.

There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal. If we don’t make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere w/ these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

“Have you no sense of shame? Decency?” one commenter asked, as another tweeted, “How about you stop tweeting for just two hours while we respect John McCain.”

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush also gave eulogies at the memorial service, and attendees included Jay Leno, Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!