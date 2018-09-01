Late U.S. senator John McCain was honored with a star-studded funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, September 1, one week after his death.

Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Jay Leno, Warren Beatty and Annette Bening were among the celebrities who gathered to celebrate the six-term politician’s life.

McCain died at age 81 at his home in Arizona on August 25 after battling brain cancer. The family of the Navy veteran, who was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in July 2017, announced one day prior to his death that he would discontinue medical treatment for his condition.

The veteran was honored by his 106-year-old mother Roberta as he laid in state in Arizona on Wednesday, August 29, with a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church the following day. He laid in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 31. A private burial will occur on Sunday, September 2, following a private service at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.