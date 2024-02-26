Ed Kelce is not here for Bethenny Frankel‘s take on his son Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift.

Ed took to his Facebook account on Friday, February 23, to share an article about Frankel’s recent comments regarding Travis and Swift, both 34.

“Who TF is this troll?” Ed wrote in response to a video where Frankel, 53, predicted that his son and Swift would call it quits.

“When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that — it’s not easy. Relationships take work,” the Real Housewives of New York alum said in an Instagram clip from earlier this month. “And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really, usually, can only be one peacock in a relationship.”

In the comments section, fans praised Ed for quickly jumping in to defend Travis and Swift.

“Someone trying to stay relevant,” wrote a social media user while another follower added, “Just when I didn’t think I could love the Kelce Family anymore we get Ed for another win.”

Ed was called a “legend” and “hero” for standing up for his son’s relationship. “You are the dad America needs right now!” another commentator gushed.

Travis’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, have publicly spent time with Swift since the couple made their relationship official. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, also joined Swift at several games as the Kansas City Chiefs made their way to the 2024 Super Bowl.

Swift and Travis quietly started dating last summer after the athlete publicly revealed his crush on Swift. After attending a stop on her Eras Tour in July 2023, Travis made his move, and two months later, Swift began regularly cheering her boyfriend on from the stands.

Earlier this year, Ed weighed in on the pair’s longevity when he was asked whether Travis had plans to sign a prenup in the event of an engagement.

“I think you get to a point. I don’t know that Taylor is out there trying to make money, trying to build this huge empire,” Ed said on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show in January. “I think she’s out there following her passion, doing what she knows and what she enjoys. People are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean?”

Ed also shared how Travis and Swift’s high-profile romance has affected the Kelce family. “I don’t know if it’s crazy,” he continued. “Yes, he’s dating Taylor. Yeah, there’s eyes on you every place you go.”

Ed said more people approach him now, adding, “I’ll be [in] the grocery store, somebody will smile and say, ‘Hey!’ Come over and say [hi], and I have no idea who they are. That has certainly picked up and become more frequent by a long shot than the before-Taylor days.”

Despite speculation about a potential proposal, a source recently told Us Weekly that the couple aren’t in any rush.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” the insider said about the false rumors. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

After Travis’ team beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, he joined Swift on the international leg of her Eras Tour. The twosome were photographed spending time together in Australia before Travis flew to Las Vegas over the weekend. Swift will next travel to Singapore and Europe before returning for more shows in the U.S.