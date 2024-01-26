Ed Kelce gracefully answered an awkward question about whether Travis Kelce would sign a prenup if he married girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During the Friday, January 26, episode of Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show, Ed was asked about Travis’ financial plans in the event he and Swift, both 34, get engaged.

“I think you get to a point. I don’t know that Taylor is out there trying to make money, trying to build this huge empire,” Ed said. “I think she’s out there following her passion, doing what she knows and what she enjoys. People are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean.”

Earlier in the episode, Ed reflected on how Travis and Swift’s high-profile romance has affected the Kelce family, adding, “I don’t know if it’s crazy. Yes, he’s dating Taylor. Yeah, there’s eyes on you every place you go.”

Ed noted that more people have approached him since his son’s personal life started making headlines.

“More people recognize us since he started dating Taylor. I’ll be [in] the grocery store, somebody will smile and say, ‘Hey!’ Come over and say [hi], and I have no idea who they are,” he shared. “That has certainly picked up and become more frequent by a long shot than the before-Taylor days.”

Swift and Travis quietly started dating last summer after the athlete revealed his crush on Swift. After attending a stop on her Eras Tour in July 2023, Travis made his move, and two months later, Swift began regularly attending Kansas City Chiefs games.

At the time, Travis admitted he was overwhelmed by the attention. “What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said on a September 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Swift, meanwhile, isn’t concerned about the public response to her romance with Travis.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she gushed in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Despite speculation, a source recently told Us Weekly that the couple aren’t in a rush to hit any relationship milestones.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” the insider said about the false rumors. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”