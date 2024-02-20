Travis Kelce might be the man of Taylor Swift‘s wildest dreams, according to his father, Ed Kelce.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald published Tuesday, February 20, Ed opened up about watching alongside Swift’s family as Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII earlier this month. Ed teased that Scott Swift, the pop star’s dad, is getting the most out of the couple’s relationship.

“Scott played college football, so he was right into it; I think he likes that his daughter is dating a football player and not a musician,” Ed quipped.

Ed went on to gush over Taylor, 34, confessing that he didn’t recognize her when they were introduced at Travis’ home. By the time the Super Bowl came around, however, the twosome formed a closer bond.

Related: Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Travis Kelce's Family If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed endgame, she’s seemingly already won over her in-laws. The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating during summer 2023. That September, Swift started attending Chiefs games, sitting with the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce, for the first time on October 1, 2024. That same […]

“She’s probably the most famous person in the world, but she doesn’t seem like it,” Ed added. “She’s so warm and so gracious.”

Taylor was first spotted cheering for the Chiefs at a September 2023 home game, but she later revealed that her relationship with Travis was already in full swing by the time she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said in her December 2023 TIME cover story. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Related: Taylor Swift Has a Supportive Family: Meet Her Parents and Younger Brother Taylor Swift’s family may not be as famous as she is — but they’re pretty close to it. The singer’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift — who got married in 1988 — have become key members of the Swiftie fandom, while her brother, Austin Swift, is making a name for himself in Hollywood. Taylor, for […]

While some critics grew tired of seeing Taylor take over the Chiefs broadcasts throughout the season, she asserted that supporting her boyfriend is nothing to feel guilty about. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the outlet. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Taylor’s parents accompanied her to a handful of games, with Scott even showing his support in Chiefs gear despite his lifelong tenure as a Philadelphia Eagles fan. During a November 2023 episode of “New Heights,” Travis joked about turning Scott “to the good side” after he was spotted wearing a Chiefs lanyard at Taylor’s Eras Tour in Argentina.

Eagles center Jason Kelce, however, was less than pleased by the accessory. “What are we doing?” he joked. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

Travis laughed, hinting, “I might have persuaded him the night before at dinner when I met him. … Maybe, who knows?”

As the couple’s relationship has progressed, so have their bonds with each other’s families. “Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”

According to the insider, Travis “appreciates how humble” the Grammy winner is around his loved ones. “His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time,” the source told Us. “It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”