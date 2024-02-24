Travis Kelce is making a swift departure after flying halfway across the world to visit Taylor Swift amid her worldwide Eras Tour.

After a 2-day whirlwind trip to Sydney, Australia so he could support Swift, 34, at one of her concerts, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, is headed to Las Vegas for a “boys weekend,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Kelce plans to meet up with his Chiefs teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to continue celebrating their Super Bowl LVIII championship against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month. The NFL star will be flying via his own private jet, different than the one Swift uses for her own travels.

Kelce touched down in Sydney on Thursday, February 22, to spend time with the pop star as she continues her global tour dates. The couple enjoyed an afternoon at the zoo feeding koalas and kangaroos before Swift took the stage at Accor Stadium the following night. During Swift’s performance, Kelce could be seen in the crowd dancing to the music, accepting friendship bracelets and handing out guitar picks to fans.

Swift seemingly gave Kelce a barrage of subtle shoutouts during the show, including pointing to the athlete while singing the “Willow” lyric, “That’s my man,” during her Folklore set. She also appeared to acknowledge his recent Super Bowl win while singing “Long Live,” giving him a nod with the lyric, “When they gave us our trophies.”

Later in the night, Swift changed a line in “Karma” from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” — something she first did when Kelce attended her Brazil show back in November 2023.

After her performance came to an end, Swift ran off stage and into the arms of Kelce, who was waiting for her backstage. The pair wrapped greeted each other and shared a kiss before waving goodbye to the crowd.

Swift and Kelce have made a point to support one another since going public with their romance in September 2023. Friday marked Kelce’s third Eras Tour show in the past year, and Swift attended a total of 13 Chiefs games throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season. After her Eras shows in Tokyo earlier this month, Swift beelined it back to the states for Kelce’s Super Bowl game in Vegas.

After the Chiefs secured the win against the 49ers in overtime, Swift ran to the field with the rest of Kelce’s family to congratulate him on the victory.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Kelce told Swift while mic’d after the game, per a clip from Inside the NFL. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”

In the accompanying video, Swift embraced her boyfriend, replying, “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you.” When Kelce asked how Swift possibly traveled so far without feeling the effects of her long plane ride, Swift replied, “Jet lag is a choice.”

Swift previously opened up about her and Kelce’s decision to be there for each other, regardless of onlookers.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained during her December 2023 TIME profile. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce even thinks that’s why fans enjoy their relationship. “We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us,” he told a reporter earlier this month when asked why people are fascinated with him and Swift. “I feel like we both have just a love for life.”