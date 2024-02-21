Travis Kelce is officially on his way to Australia via private jet, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Kelce, 34, is traveling down under from Las Vegas, where he participated in a local golf tournament. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is already in Australia for her Eras Tour.

Swift, 34, brought her stadium concerts to Australia earlier this month, playing three shows in Melbourne. She has four performances scheduled at Sydney’s Accor Stadium beginning on Friday, February 23, before traveling to Singapore and cities in Europe.

Us previously confirmed that Kelce was planning to support Swift on the international leg of her tour after his football season ended.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” another source exclusively told Us ahead of the big game. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

The NFL tight end and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, beating the San Francisco 49ers. The game took place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium with Swift traveling from Japan — where she had a concert the night before — to cheer on her boyfriend.

“I’ve never been so proud in my life. I can’t believe you,” she told Kelce while greeting him on the field post-victory.

After Kelce and Swift shared a kiss, he asked how she wasn’t exhausted by her 12-hour travel day. “Jet lag is a choice,” she replied.

Kelce’s dad, Ed, also made it known that his son is eager to support Swift on tour now that his football season is over.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen,” Ed told the Sydney Morning Herald in an interview published on Tuesday, February 20. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Kelce and Swift have been dating since summer 2023 after a missed connection at her Missouri concert that July. They took their romance public nearly three months later when she went to her first Chiefs game in September 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

She stepped out at 12 more of his NFL games during her tour break, and he returned the favor during his bye week. Kelce attended Swift’s Argentina concert in November 2023, watching the show with her dad in the VIP tent. During the performance, Swift notably swapped her “Karma” lyrics to give Kelce a shout-out.