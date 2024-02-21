Before potentially traveling Down Under for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Travis Kelce returned to Sin City.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, played a round of golf at Las Vegas’ Wynn Golf Club on Tuesday, February 20. “Lake Travis, Location: 17th hole,” Jasmin Medar, Wynn Las Vegas’ director of VIP relations and creative marketing, captioned an Instagram Story pic of Kelce standing next to the course location marker with his namesake.

In the picturesque snap, Kelce sported a striped golf shirt and white trousers, which he paired with a white baseball cap and matching golf shoes. Reflecting off the water in Lake Travis is the resort and the famous Sphere, the latter of which lit up to look like Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers helmets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII earlier this month.

Kelce helped the Chiefs secure their second consecutive Super Bowl win on February 11. Cheering him on at the big game was his girlfriend, Swift, who flew all the way from Tokyo to Vegas after kicking off the international leg of her Eras Tour.

Kelce’s golf outing comes three days before he is expected to attend the first of Swift’s four concerts in Sydney, Australia. The pop star will follow up the performances by heading to Singapore before making more stops across Europe and Canada through December 2024.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, shared similar comments in a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. “We spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen,” Ed told the outlet. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Travis’ potential trip to Australia would mark the second time he traveled abroad for one of Swift’s concerts as he supported Swift, 34, at one of her Argentina tour stops in November 2023. During the show’s finale, Swift gave the athlete a special shout-out by changing the lyrics to “Karma” from “guy on the screen” to “guy on the Chiefs.” In backstage footage shared via social media, fans filmed Swift running into Kelce’s arms and before sharing a sweet kiss.

“I was blown away. … The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy [it] for,” Travis shared on a November 2023 episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. It looked like she was having some fun up there.”

Travis went on to note that he was “shocked” by the “Karma” lyric change, after which Jason, 36, called him out for failing to high-five Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, who was standing next to him. “Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” Travis stated. “I never miss a high-five too, big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you could do at an event.”