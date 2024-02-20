Travis Kelce is ready to change his nickname from the guy on the Chiefs to the guy on The Eras Tour.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen,” Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, revealed in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald published on Tuesday, February 20. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Travis, 34, “will be joining Taylor [Swift] on her tour and traveling with her” after helping lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory during Super Bowl LVIII. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together,” the insider added.

Ed, for his part, told the Sydney Morning Herald he won’t be joining the couple for the tour’s international dates, which resume in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, February 23. “I almost went to see the [Eras Tour] movie, but that thing was like three hours long; that’s a little much for me,” he joked on Tuesday. (Swift, 34, will perform six shows in Singapore beginning March 2.)

Noting that Travis and Swift, 34, will likely face “some challenges in their relationship,” Ed said the pair “seem a good fit” together. “They just need to find their way together,” he added.

The Eras Tour helped launch Travis and Swift’s romance as they connected after Travis attempted to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at a Kansas City tour performance.

Swift later revealed in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview that she and the athlete “started hanging out” not long after Travis discussed the bracelet with brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she shared. “By the time I went to that first game [in September 2023], we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Travis previously traveled abroad to support his girlfriend at one of her Argentina tour stops in November 2023. Swift gave the NFL star a special shout-out during the show’s finale, changing the lyrics to “Karma” from “guy on the screen” to “guy on the Chiefs.” The pair were also spotted sharing a sweet backstage kiss after the show.

“I was blown away. … The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy [it] for,” Travis gushed on an episode of “New Heights” later that month. “Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. It looked like she was having some fun up there.”

Swift, for her part, followed up her first leg of international tour dates in Tokyo by traveling to Las Vegas to watch Travis compete in Super Bowl LVIII. She enjoyed the game in a stadium suite alongside Ed, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, Jason, 36, Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and several celebrity friends including Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey.

“It’s been nothing but fun,” Travis said of his and Swift’s relationship in a pre-game interview with CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson. “We’ve both been learning about this lifestyle, knowing that I brought her into the football world. It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just been having a blast with.”