Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, loves how Taylor Swift is down-to-earth at Kansas City Chiefs football games despite being a famous pop star.

“Every game there’s people crowding outside the front of that suite trying to get a glimpse of Taylor, wanting to meet Taylor,” Ed told the Los Angeles Times on Saturday, February 10 ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, which he is expected to attend. “Taylor’s very gracious, but she can’t do everything.”

He added: “And she’s got security guys who don’t want her doing anything. That’s their job and she’s smart enough to know, ‘I’m paying these guys to keep me safe. I should probably listen to them.’ But if it was up to her she’d be out there with everyone who wants her.”

Swift, 34, has been dating Ed’s youngest son, 34-year-old Travis, since summer 2023. After several months of privately getting to know one another, the 14-time Grammy winner went to Travis’ Chiefs game for the first time in September 2023.

Swift has since gone to 11 more of Travis’ football games — the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, which she is presumed to attend, would be lucky No. 13 — and bonded with his family from her perch in a private suite.

Swift first met Ed, who shares Travis and eldest son Jason Kelce with ex-wife Donna Kelce, ahead of one Chiefs’ home game last fall.

“Taylor walks [into Travis’ house] with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh my God, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is. Jeez, you know, like a real idiot,’” Ed recalled during a January appearance on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan radio show in Cleveland. “And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

Swift and Ed were among Travis’ inner circle to gather at his house before a shuttle transported them to the team’s home Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to watch the game.

Ed has enjoyed getting to know Swift in the suite, telling the L.A. Times that she quickly proved to be “smart, grounded and a shrewd businesswoman.” He even went back to watch the commencement address that Swift gave during New York University’s 2022 graduation ceremony.

“Listening to that, you get a much better sense of who this young woman is, as opposed to the social media blurbs and the gossip,” Ed quipped to the Times. “That’s all celebrity stuff. This is more the real Taylor.”

Ed, ex-wife Donna, son Jason, 36, and daughter-in-law Kylie Kelce will cheer on Travis and the Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Swift is also trying hard to attend despite playing a concert in Japan on Saturday.

“Taylor is doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl,” a source told Us Weekly after she was reported to have been rushed to a private jet as soon as her Eras show ended.