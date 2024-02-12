Travis Kelce had a “roller coaster” year on the football field, but his relationship with Taylor Swift has made for an even wilder ride.

“It’s been nothing but fun,” Kelce, 34, told CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson of his and Swift’s romance in an interview published on Sunday, February 11, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed, “We’ve both been learning about this lifestyle,” noting that he “brought her into the football world” during the 2023 season. Swift, 34, attended her first NFL game in September 2023 and has since cheered on Kelce at more than 10 Chiefs games.

Kelce gushed about his bond with Swift during Sunday’s preshow interview, saying, “It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just been having a blast with.”

The NFL star, who is hoping to win his third Super Bowl championship on Sunday with the Chiefs, added that even his coach, Andy Reid, has been having “some fun” with Swift joining team’s cheering squad.

When it comes to how the Chiefs have weathered the ups and downs of the 2023 season, Kelce said it’s been “a fun roller coaster and I’m here for it.”

He noted that the 2023 squad “had to dig a little more” than they have in years’ past to make it to Super Bowl LVIII where they will play the San Francisco 49ers. “We’ll see where the cards end up,” Kelce teased ahead of the big game.

Kelce and Swift sparked romance speculation in summer 2023 when the athlete revealed he crashed and burned while trying to give Swift a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour.

Swift confirmed their relationship in September 2023 when she was spotted in a VIP suite rooting for Kelce at one of his games. She has since been seen chatting with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and mingling with his brother, Jason Kelce, during other Chiefs’ games.

When Travis and the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game on January 28, Swift was once again on hand to celebrate her boyfriend’s success. The twosome were spotted on the field sharing a kiss.

The “Karma” singer was also seemingly seen saying, “I love you” to Travis in a video shared on social media after the win.

Swift was photographed hugging Travis’ family, including Jason, 36, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII’s kick off in Las Vegas. The singer arrived with longtime friend Blake Lively and Ice Spice as well as her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.