Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is just as enchanted by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance as everybody else.

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance speculation in September 2023 when the pop star showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer the Chiefs on as they faced off against the Chicago Bears. Swift’s attendance was in response to Kelce publicly extending an invitation after failing to give her his number at her Kansas City Eras Tour concert earlier that summer.

The two have since confirmed their relationship — with Swift making appearances at multiple Chiefs games — and everyone from the stars’ close friends and family to the NFL itself has gushed over their romance.

Reid, for his part, joked in a September 2023 press conference that he was the one who set Kelce up with Swift, sharing that he had “met” her previously. He later revealed that he knew the singer from his days as a coach for the Philadelphia Eagles — the Swift family’s longtime favorite football team. (Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, happens to be a center for Eagles).

In November 2023, Reid shared that he is just happy the pair found each other. “I’m glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes,” he said during an interview with KHSB, Kansas City’s NBC affiliate. “That’s a good thing.”

Keep scrolling for everything Travis’ coach has said about his romance with Swift:

Enchanted to Meet Her

Reid revealed he and Swift had crossed paths before she sparked a romance with Travis.

“You know what, I’ve met her before,” he said during a September 2023 post-game press conference and joked that he “set them up” before walking away from the podium.

Nice to Have a Friend

Reid revealed in October 2023 that he knew Swift from his days coaching the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,” Reid shared during an interview on Donovan McNabb’s “The Five Spot” podcast on OutKick. “So, I had met her when she was real young, and her dad.”

While Reid clarified that he was previously joking about “setting Kelce up” with the Grammy winner, he noted that she’s a “good girl” who is “into” the sport. “We’re glad she’s here,” he said.

All She Has to Do Is Stay

“She can stay around all she wants,” Reid said of Swift in footage shared via social media after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in October 2023, adding that Travis keeps “getting better with time.”

Seeing Sparks Fly

“I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes,” Reid said during a November 2023 interview with KHSB, Kansas City’s NBC affiliate. “That’s a good thing.”