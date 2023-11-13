Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is seemingly a fan of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

“I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes,” Reid, 65, said during a recent interview with KHSB, Kansas City’s NBC affiliate. “That’s a good thing.”

This is not the first time that Reid has given his opinion on the budding romance. In October, the NFL coach joked that Swift, 33, is making the Chiefs tight end, 34, better.

“She can stay around all she wants,” he said after the Chiefs won 31-17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline: Date Nights, More Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Reid previously joked that he set up the twosome while speaking during a post-game press conference in September, noting that he had met the “Cruel Summer” singer before her romance with Travis began. In October, Reid recounted meeting Swift years ago.

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,” he explained during an interview on Donovan McNabb’s “The Five Spot” podcast on OutKick. “So, I had met her when she was real young, and her dad.”

Reid formerly coached the Philadelphia Eagles, which happens to be the Swift family’s favorite team. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, plays center for the team.

Despite her family’s Eagles affiliation, Swift has been spotted cheering on the Chiefs — and her new boyfriend — several times this season. Travis was also seen supporting Swift when she took her Eras Tour to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, November 11.

Related: Every Celebrity Who Has Attended Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

During her concert, Swift changed the lyrics of her hit “Karma” to give a public shout-out to her new relationship. Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” Swift swapped “guy on the screen” for “guy on the Chiefs.”

Travis was all smiles and placed his head in his hands after the lyric change, per social media videos documenting his reaction. After the show, Swift was seen running off stage to kiss Travis.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The duo have been linked since September after a bit of a false start. When the Eras Tour made a stop in Kansas City, Travis made a failed attempt to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis confessed at the time on his podcast “New Heights” podcast with Jason, 36. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”