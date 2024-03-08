Travis Kelce is on Andy Reid’s team when it comes to getting his coach a batch of Taylor Swift’s homemade Pop-Tarts.

Reid, 65, gushed about Swift’s famous baked goods during the Thursday, March 7, episode of The Rich Eisen Show, revealing the singer, 34, is “a really good cook.” Host Rich Eisen shared a clip of the coach’s remarks via social media that same day.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach teased: “She makes a mean Pop-Tart. She just doesn’t share it with me, she shares with all the linemen. I’m telling her, ‘You gotta give a little to the coach.’”

Related: Everything Andy Reid Has Said About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is just as enchanted by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance as everybody else. Swift and Kelce first sparked romance speculation in September 2023 when the pop star showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer the Chiefs on as they faced off against the Chicago Bears. Swift’s attendance […]

Reid noted that Swift, who has been dating Kelce, also 34, since summer 2023, is “smart” because she “took care of those offensive linemen first.” The linemen, after all, protect Kelce, who is a tight end for the team.

Kelce, meanwhile, had Reid’s back, writing in the comments section, “😂😂😂 We gotta save some for coach!!”

Despite not getting a taste of the Pop-Tarts, Reid continued to sing Swift’s praises on the podcast. After Reid’s players sampled the baked goods, they told him, “Taylor Swift, she owns the world now. She’s in.”

Reid also speculated that since Swift “doesn’t miss much,” the treats probably had a red filling as a nod to the team’s colors.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s Family Guide: Meet His Wife and Kids Andy Reid is known as the Kansas City Chiefs coach, but he also proudly wears the title of husband and dad. Andy and his wife, Tammy Reid, share five children: sons Garrett, Britt and Spencer as well as daughters Drew Ann and Crosby. The couple are also grandparents to 12. While Andy has been dedicated […]

This isn’t the first time the NFL coach has called out Swift for not giving him any Pop-Tarts. Last month, Reid told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that when Swift passed out the goodies, “She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one.”

Swift’s baked goods don’t stop with Pop-Tarts. In December 2023, former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar revealed that when he met the Grammy winner before a game she brought another treat.

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

“[Travis] comes home. I was at his house, like, three hours before the game, we’re having pregame meal,” Kosar, 60, said during an appearance on the “Tobin and Leroy” show. “And Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself. She’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

While Reid doesn’t have firsthand experience sampling Swift’s homemade confections, he has had a front row seat to Swift and Kelce’s romance. “She’s a great girl,” Reid gushed on Thursday, noting the pair have “a great relationship.”

Related: Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Who Love to Bake Baking up a storm! Creating the perfect cake, pie or batch of cupcakes requires a great deal of skill and patience. While heading into the kitchen to bake a delicious treat certainly isn’t for everyone, there are some celebrities who are seriously skilled when it comes to whipping up mouth-watering confections. Take Taylor Swift, for […]

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in fall 2023, when the musician appeared at her first Chiefs game in support of the football player. Swift attended 13 Chiefs games during the 2023 season, including Super Bowl LVIII, which the team won 25-22 in overtime.

After celebrating Kelce and his team’s win in Las Vegas in early February, Kelce joined Swift in Sydney, Australia, for part of her Eras Tour. He briefly returned to the U.S. to watch his brother, Jason Kelce, retire as the center of the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

Travis then jetted off to Singapore to watch Swift perform on Friday, March 8, from a VIP box.