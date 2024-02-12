Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Travis Kelce and Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Address Viral 2024 Super Bowl Sideline Outburst

By
Feature Travis Kelce and Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Address Super Bowl Sideline Clash
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid are seemingly putting their heated sideline moment behind them after the team’s Super Bowl victory.

After winning the Sunday, February 11, game against the San Francisco 49ers, both Kelce, 34, and Reid, 65, were both asked about the now-viral confrontation, with Kelce hinting that he wanted to keep the details under wraps.

“Oh, you guys saw that?” he joked during a postgame interview. “I’m gonna keep it between us unless my mic’d up [content] tells the world, but I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Reid gave an equally lighthearted answer while chatting with CBS panelists after the game. “He keeps me young,” the coach said of Kelce. “He caught me off balance. Normally I’d give him a little bit [back], but I didn’t have [my] feet under me.”

Paul McCartney Joins Taylor Swift Super Bowl Suite

Related: Paul McCartney Joins Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite: See Full Guest List

The incident occurred when Kelce was briefly taken off the field in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble in the red zone, prompting Kelce to bump into Reid on the sideline, who stumbled backward as Kelce shouted in his face.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Address Super Bowl Sideline Clash
Travis Kelce #87 and Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs look on in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Reid shed more light on what was said, acknowledging that Kelce’s passion for the game is one of his strongest attributes. “He was really coming over [and saying], ‘Just put me in, I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So, that’s really what it was,” he explained after the team’s victory, per ESPN. “I love that. It’s not the first time. I appreciate him.”

Despite the chatter on social media — Kelce’s outburst was highly debated throughout the remainder of the Super Bowl — Reid asserted that the athlete’s behavior wasn’t “selfish.”

Jay-Z, Damar Hamlin, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More Celebrities Attend Super Bowl 2023- Photos - 693

Related: Stars at the Super Bowl Through the Years

“The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win. … As much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that. He just caught me off balance,” he continued.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Address Super Bowl Sideline Clash CBS
Tammy Reid and head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs. CBS

Kelce sang his coach’s praises in a postgame press conference of his own, noting that his emotions got the best of him in the tense moment. “I didn’t care about my catches. … I wanted the score to be different,” he said. “Coach has asked us to speak our minds and I just wanted to let him know how much passion I had for this team.”

He went on to call Reid “one of the best leaders” he’s worked with, adding, “He’s helped me a lot … with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get and just love him.”

Nordstrom last minute Valentine's Day Gifts

Deal of the Day

15 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50 View Deal

Stars at Superbowl 2024

Related: See Every Celebrity Who Attended the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

The Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls following their 2023 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. They are only the fourth franchise to win three Super Bowl games in five seasons. (The Chiefs previously came out on top when they faced off against the 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl.)

Travis Kelce and Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Address Super Bowl Sideline Clash 2
Travis Kelce #87 and Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs react after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kelce gushed over being part of “one of the greatest teams of all time” after the milestone victory. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’ve been able to go through three times now and it gets sweeter and sweeter every time,” the athlete, who celebrated the win with girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field, told reporters. “You can call us a dynasty. You can call us whatever you want. I know what we’ve got is something more special than really what you’ve seen in the NFL.”

In this article

Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!