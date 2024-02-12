Travis Kelce was overcome with emotion after Andy Reid briefly took him out of Super Bowl LVIII.

While on the sidelines, Kelce, 34, lost his cool and went off on Reid, 65, after the tight end was taken out of the game on Sunday, February 11. During the CBS broadcast, Kelce was seen getting in Reid’s face and shouting at the longtime head coach.

Kelce grabbed Reid’s arm as they exchanged words. According to the announcers, Kelce seemingly asked Reid to keep him in the game for the next play.

“After the fumble, [Kelce] comes over to Andy, he goes, ‘Keep me in!’ What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game Noah Gray went in … I think Kelce knows he’s like, ‘Just keep me in there!’” one of the sports broadcasters said at the time.

Teammate Jerick McKinnon pulled Kelce away before the situation escalated. Kelce subsequently took a seat on the bench before going back in minutes later.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson added that Kelce hurled his helmet on the ground out of frustration.

Before the tense interaction, the Kansas City Chiefs were in the red zone. Running back Isiah Pacheco had the ball and Kelce was nowhere near him on the field. The play turned into a fumble in the San Francisco 49ers territory, costing the Chiefs the chance to score. The Chiefs were behind 3-0 at the time.

This isn’t the first time Kelce has gotten heated during an intense game. While playing the Las Vegas Raiders in December 2023, Kelce went viral for throwing his helmet on the sidelines. After his outburst, the tight end got a pep talk from Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis later addressed his behavior with brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast.

“We handed that team a win on Christmas. We literally played Santa and gave them a present,” Travis said at the time, noting that he and his teammates were not at their best. “That was embarrassing … It’s frustrating when you know you got the guys and you got everybody that you need and things just aren’t going your way.”

Jason, 36, added that he could tell the entire team looked frustrated from the sidelines, especially Travis.

“Obviously, you had the incident where you tossed your helmet, in typical Kelce fashion. Very normal Kelce thing to do, apparently, when you get pissed off,” the Eagles center teased at the time.