Super Bowl Sunday brought an A-list crowd together to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFL championship at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

The game serves as a rematch of the 2020 big game that the Missouri team won.

The athletes — including respective quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy — and coaches took the field as their No. 1 cheerleaders sat in the stands and private boxes.

Among the star-studded Super Bowl LVIII attendees is Taylor Swift, who is there to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift, 34, took a red-eye from Japan last night after finishing one of her international Eras concerts.

“She is absolutely the No. 1 fan right now, and I love having her at every single game that she can make,” Kelce, 34, gushed during a pregame press conference earlier this week. “She seems to be enjoying the games. She’s a part of Chiefs Kingdom right now. It’s fun seeing her enjoy the game of football, knowing that it’s kind of new to her life.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the celebrity Chiefs and 49ers fans at the Super Bowl: