Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated his 2024 Super Bowl victory with a sweet kiss.

Swift, 34, attended Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, in support of her boyfriend and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs won 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

After the Chiefs won on an overtime touchdown, Swift jumped and cheered from her private box with friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Keleigh Teller. The squad sat in the box alongside Kelce and Swift’s families. Following the overtime victory, Swift went onto the field with Kelce’s mother, Donna, his father, Ed, and his brother, Jason.

After the Chiefs accepted the Lombardi Trophy, at which point Kelce sang a little “Viva Las Vegas,” the tight end made his way to Swift in the crowd and they shared multiple kisses.

“It was unbelievable, unbelievable,” Swift told Kelce.

The Grammy winner traveled from her Eras Tour in Japan to attend football’s biggest night. Super Bowl LVIII marks her 13th appearance watching Kelce, 34, which lines up with the pop star’s favorite number.

Swift previously supported Kelce when the Chiefs took home the AFC Championship title after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at Maryland’s M&T Bank Stadium in January. When the game came to a close, Swift joined her boyfriend on the field for a kiss and admired his speech after he became the all-time postseason leader in receptions in the playoffs.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, Kelce fielded questions about his relationship with Swift during press conferences with some reporters even asking whether he’s ready to get down on one knee.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked Kelce on Monday, February 5, to which he replied, “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

Since Swift and Kelce began their romance in summer 2023, the singer has been a fixture of the Chiefs Kingdom — and the NFL. Swift attended her first game in September 2023 and has continued to make waves in the sport since.

While the twosome kept their romance under wraps until her first public appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, she revealed in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile that she and Kelce had been together for a “significant amount of time” before bringing it into the spotlight.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”