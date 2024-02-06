Looks like Swifties will need to calm down because Travis Kelce just shut down rumors of a potential Taylor Swift proposal at the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked Kelce, 34, at a press conference on Monday, February 5, to which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded, “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

It is highly speculated that Swift, 34, will support Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII as his team goes up against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 following her set of Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo.

In addition to dismissing engagement rumors, Kelce used Monday’s Super Bowl press conference to congratulate his girlfriend on her 2024 Grammys wins. Swift took home two trophies at the Sunday, February 4, awards show and made history as the first person to win Album of the Year four times.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce gushed to reporters. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

He also teased that he’s heard “some” of her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced while accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album on Sunday. “It is unbelievable,” he revealed. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

The couple’s romance has made headlines ever since Swift began attending NFL matches in September 2023. Swift, for her part, revealed in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile that she and the athlete had been together for “a significant amount of time” before debuting their relationship last fall.

In the months since the duo started dating, many fans and celebrities have shared their hopes that Swift and Kelce will get engaged in the near future. “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas … and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton Morgan tweeted in November 2023.

Bachelor Nation star Hannah Ann Sluss, who is engaged to NFL player Jake Funk, said she doesn’t think an engagement would happen until the football offseason. “Last season, I was like, ‘I want to get engaged,’ [Jake] was like, ‘Well, typically guys get engaged during the offseason,’” she told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast in December 2023.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Last month, Howard Stern joked on his SiriusXM radio show that Kelce “has to marry” Swift, stating, “He will then get a movie career. He’ll be bigger than The Rock. I mean, this is it. This is his chance.” Stephen A. Smith, meanwhile, told the host that he thinks Kelce has a “future” in sports broadcast following his NFL career.

For now, Swift and Kelce aren’t focused on taking any drastic steps in their relationship. A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the pair “have no plans” on getting engaged “anytime soon,” adding, “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”