Travis Kelce is not giving away any secrets about Taylor Swift’s upcoming album — but he has heard “some” of The Tortured Poets Department.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” Kelce, 34, praised during a Monday, February 5, press conference. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

As for details about the album, Kelce is remaining tight-lipped. “I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave that up to her,” he said while locking his lips with an imaginary key. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end added that he “can neither confirm nor deny” his favorite song from the album.

Kelce did share that his current favorite song is “Anti-Hero” from Swift’s Midnights. “I hear it every single day,” he added.

On Monday, Swift, 34, unveiled the 17 song titles that will be on her 11th studio album — which drops on Friday, April 19 — including collabs with Post Malone on “Fortnight” and Florence + the Machine on “Florida!!!”

Fans were quick to speculate that a number of tracks including “So Long, London,” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” “Down Bad” and “I Can Fix Him (No, Really, I Can),” might reference Swift’s British ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. (The pair dated for nearly six years before splitting in April 2023.)

Swift shared the song titles alongside a photo of herself with her head leaning against her hand. “I love you, it’s ruining my life,” was written over the pic.

The pop star announced her album after receiving her 13th trophy at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4. “The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th,” she said while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 album Midnights. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.” (Swift also took home the trophy for Album of the Year.)

After sharing the album title, fans wondered whether it was a nod to Alwyn’s famous group chat, “The Tortured Man’s Club,” which he shared with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

Following a brief fling with Matty Healy, Swift started dating Kelce in summer 2023 and has attended a number of Chiefs games. Fans are hoping Swift will make it to the 2024 Super Bowl to watch him play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, after performing for her Eras Tour in Tokyo the day prior.