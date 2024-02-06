Taylor Swift has dropped the track list for her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department — and she’s reminding fans that all is fair in love and poetry.

Swift took to social media on Monday, February 5, to unveil the 16 song titles, which will be broken down into four sides. The listing also revealed that Swift will have two featured artists on the record: Post Malone will appear on the album’s opening track, “Fortnight,” while Florence + the Machine will be on the Side B song “Florida!!!”

Other notable titles include “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys,” “Down Bad” and “I Can Fix Him (No, Really, I Can),” “So Long, London,” which could refer to Swift’s split from ex Joe Alwyn. (Swift dated the British native for nearly six years before they called it quits for good in April 2023.)

Along with the titles, Swift posted a photo via Instagram of the album’s back cover, which includes a black and white photo of the singer with her hand on her forehead. The words “I love you, it’s ruining my life” are printed on her bare shoulder. “April 19 🤍,” she captioned the post, referencing the album’s release date.

Swift announced that her 11th album was on the way while accepting the award for Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys on Sunday, February 4, marking her 13th Grammy win. (Swift also took home Album of the Year for 2022’s Midnights, becoming the first person to win the accolade four times.)

“[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19th,” she told the crowd. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.”

Shortly after revealing the album’s title, fans began to speculate if there was a connection to Alwyn, 32. The actor previously discussed a group chat with his friends named “The Tortured Man’s Club” during Variety’s 2022 Actors on Actors interview special, which closely resembles Swift’s upcoming record.

“It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think. It’s me, you — and Andrew Scott started the group,” Alwyn said to Paul Mescal at the time. “[Andrew is] just messaging himself good mornings. We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience.”

Keep scrolling for The Tortured Poets Department’s full track list:

Side A

“Fortnight” (Featuring Post Malone)

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

Side B

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

“Florida!!!” (Featuring Florence + the Machine)

Side C

“Guilty as Sin!!”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No, Really, I Can)”

“Loml”

Side D

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

Bonus Track

“The Manuscript”