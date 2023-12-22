Bachelor Nation star Hannah Ann Sluss has some insight about when Travis Kelce could potentially pop the question to Taylor Swift.

“Well, usually, engagements, from what Jake’s told me, happen in the offseason,” Sluss, 27 who’s engaged to NFL player Jake Funk, told Page Six’s “Virtual Reality-Tea” podcast on Wednesday, December 20. “Last season, I was like, ‘I want to get engaged,’ [Jake] was like, ‘Well, typically guys get engaged during the offseason.’”

Since Swift and Kelce, 34, debuted their romance back in September, several celebrities and fans have predicted that the couple will get engaged in the near future. Adding to the speculation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 21, that Swift and Kelce have “had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together.”

Sluss and Funk, 25, for their part, announced their engagement in January after less than two years of dating.

Sluss, who won on Peter Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor, said NFL players plan their engagements “around football,” adding, “Our friends during the offseason are like, ‘OK, who’s getting engaged? Who’s getting married?’”

Sluss went on to encourage the “Anti-Hero” singer to continue hanging out with “the other girls from the Chiefs.” She explained: “That has to be so refreshing for her because I’m sure her whole life, she’s around pop stars. And to be around other women that are in the same situation as her, that must be, like, such a cool common ground that she’s been able to meet other women because I’m sure when you’re such a big superstar, it’s hard to meet genuine friends.”

Swift has already built a strong friendship with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In addition to cheering on their partners at several NFL games, Swift has also incorporated Brittany, 28, into her inner circle of celebrity friends, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and more.

While fans will have to wait and see what the future of Swift and Kelce’s relationship holds, Sluss told the outlet she’s continuing to enjoy the pop culture frenzy surrounding their romance.

“When I first saw it, I was like, ‘This can’t be real. This is just the perfect storm.’ And then when I actually saw the picture of her in the stadium in the box, I just feel like that picture is such an iconic moment in the NFL because that was when it was like, ‘Oh, it’s been confirmed,’” Sluss shared. “I just think it’s so cool just to see such two diehard fanbases — the Chiefs … or even just NFL fans [in general] and then Taylor Swift, her Swifties — both coming together, I think is just huge. It’s, like, the biggest thing I think we’ve seen in pop culture in a long time.”

On Wednesday, Sluss also gave an update about wedding planning with Funk, revealing, “We’re doing a secret location for this summer for our wedding. It’s over in Europe, and I’m super excited about it. I’m, like, taking him away.”

Earlier this year, Sluss exclusively told Us that they don’t have “any vision in mind” for the ceremony “other than something small.” She continued: “And right now, we’re just focused on our relationship and making sure that’s our top focus and then the wedding will come, you know, I just feel like naturally.”