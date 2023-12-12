According to at least one of Travis Kelce’s friends, the NFL tight end’s inner circle is here for him taking his relationship with Taylor Swift to the next level.

After spending time with Kelce, 34, and Swift, 33, in Kansas City over the weekend, Chetarah Jackson, whose boyfriend has been friends with Kelce since middle school, gushed over the couple’s future.

“Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married,” Jackson told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, December 11. “Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind.”

The real estate agent had nothing but good things to say about her interactions with Kelce and Swift, explaining her connection to the duo, “My boyfriend Calvin Locke, owner of Grille 55 and Pure Soul and Seafood in Cleveland, Ohio, is Travis’ friend and has known him since the 7th grade.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Jackson noted she saw Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game and the Christmas pop-up bar after the 20-17 loss.

“We were in the suite at the game, which was filled with family and friends. … We had an amazing time,” she told ET. “Patrick Mahomes was also there. He was nice and took a picture for my nephew.”

Since taking their relationship public in September, Swift and Kelce have proudly put their love on display. The twosome quietly started dating after the athlete revealed his crush on Swift after attending a stop on her Eras Tour in July. Two months later, Swift started regularly attending Chiefs games.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said about his high-profile romance on a September episode of “New Heights” podcast. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kelce and Swift were determined to make their relationship go the distance while she returned to her tour. “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the source shared. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

Swift has since confirmed that the romance began during summer 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview earlier this month, clarifying that she and Kelce “started hanging out right after that.”

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

She continued: “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. … I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift noted that she didn’t mind the attention circulating around her and Kelce, adding, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”