Going to the chapel … next year! Hannah Ann Sluss gave Us Weekly an update on wedding planning after getting engaged to NFL player Jake Funk.

“Jake always gets a kick out of it because we got engaged and he’s like, ‘Why is everyone asking us about the wedding?’ I’m like, ‘Of course, it’s the first thing people are gonna ask!’” the 26-year-old Bachelor alum exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill. “Right now, we’re focused on the move — we’re moving to Florida, getting into a new home there. That’s our biggest priority. I’ve been out in California for several years now, so it’s gonna be a huge change for me, [so I’m] focused on that.”

Sluss noted that the nuptials will likely be “sometime next offseason” as Funk goes “back to training in April in Indiana.” She quipped, “[So we [would’ve] needed to do it, like, this weekend.”

The former reality TV is starting “from scratch” when it comes to planning their wedding.

“I don’t really have, you know, any vision in mind other than something small,” she said. “And right now, we’re just focused on our relationship and making sure that’s our top focus and then the wedding will come, you know, I just feel like naturally.”

Sluss and Funk, 25, got engaged last month after two years of dating and she recommends couples add the Ninja grill to their registry.

“I love the Ninja Wood Fire Grill because I’m able to do multiple things. I love to air fry — one of my favorite things to put in the air fryer is Buffalo Cauliflower Bites. And this is something that I started to make during quarantine,” the reality TV personally explained. “And so finding an air fryer that can give me that restaurant style food was really important — because we love eating at home. Another thing I love about this product is I can pack it and bring it with me just about anywhere, which is really important for us. This past season, we moved three times, and a grill is important to have, so it’s nice just being able to pack it up in the car and bring it with us.”

For the big game on Sunday, February 12, Sluss will be doing a burger bar.

“I like to have a theme to make it fun. We’re packing up the grill and we’re going to San Diego to see our friends. This is our last weekend in California before we move to our new home in Florida,” she told Us. “And so I’m wanting to do a cute burger bar. It’s all about the aesthetic and making it Instagram-worthy. … I’ll have my tomatoes, onion, mustard, pickles and jalapenos. [And the grill] gives you that rich flavor.”

When it comes to cooking in their household, Sluss takes charge.

“Jake’s all about doing the grilling himself and I’m like, ‘No, let me teach you something.’ So we’ve had fun with it trying out different recipes and showing him that I can grill [too],” she said.