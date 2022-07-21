From roses to Rams! Hannah Ann Sluss moved on from Bachelor Peter Weber with NFL player Jake Funk — and she hasn’t looked back.

Bachelor Nation watched the pilot propose to Sluss on the March 2020 finale of the ABC series after his stint on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Weber called off the engagement while the show was airing, however, admitting he had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

“All I’ve ever asked for is someone to give me my whole heart like I’m giving to them,” Sluss said during their heated confrontation on After the Final Rose. “You took away from me my first engagement. You took that away from me because I trusted you, and that’s what you continued to ask me to do. … Looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: Me, you still being in love with Madison, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man!”

While the Tennessee native was spotted with quarterback Mason Rudolph in April 2020, another football player — Funk — made a bigger impression. She revealed in July 2022 that he had been the one to make the first move less than a year earlier.

“Our first date was at the Beverly Hills Hotel and he had no idea how expensive it was going to be,” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

During the same Instagram Q&A, Sluss revealed that she and the running back are getting a dog.

“Our puppy will be born in August, so we’ll probably get him eight weeks after,” she explained at the time. “We are super excited and already have toys, a crate, and a little bow tie for him.”

The twosome stepped out for their first official red carpet that same month, attending the 2022 ESPY Awards, which celebrated the Rams Super Bowl win. She previously told Us Weekly that the duo were trying to keep their relationship low-key.

“I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision,” the model told Us in April 2022. “We’re very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now. With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion. And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us.”

She added that while the couple are “just enjoying each other and enjoying living in L.A.,” they “see a future together.” Sluss also admitted that Funk was aware of her past on The Bachelor.

“Back then, everyone watched the show and everything was so blown up, so he definitely knew [about it],” she said. “But [he] didn’t really know [or go into any] detail. Honestly, that was almost three years ago so it’s not anything that’s, like, [relevant] or present in my life.”

Scroll through for Sluss and Funk’s full timeline: