Inside Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss’ Bridal Shower, Including the ‘Sweetest Surprise’ From Her Fiance

By
Bachelor s Hannah Ann Sluss Gets Sweetest Surprise From Fiance Jake Funk at Her Bridal Shower
Courtesy of Jake Funk/Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss received the “sweetest surprise” when her fiancé, Jake Funk, showed up at the end of her bridal shower celebration.

“When my fiancé surprises me at my bridal shower I feel it,” Sluss, 27, gushed via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, sharing a video of the touching appearance.

Funk, 26, showed up at the Wednesday, March 13, event with a bouquet of flowers to the ladies’ luncheon at 1 Hotel Nashville, telling the staff, “I’m here for the bride.”

The Bachelor alum gave the NFL player a hug and a kiss when she saw him and later posed for photos by the candy bar cart. (The twosome got engaged in January 2023, one year after going public with their romance.)

“I don’t usually go to bridal showers but when I do, it’s for @hannahann,” Funk teased via Instagram on Friday, March 15. Sluss called it “the best day” while replying to the football player’s post.

Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL Player Jake Funk

Related: Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk’s Relationship Timeline

Funk wasn’t the only famous face to make an appearance at Sluss’ celebration. Her fellow Bachelor alums Victoria Fuller and Lauren Lane were also in attendance.

“Bridal dreams come true 🤍✨,” Sluss wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, giving her followers a glimpse at her shower look. “thank you @elemis and everyone that came today to make it so incredibly special!”

Scroll down to see more from Sluss’ bridal shower:

