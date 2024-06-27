Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk have tied the knot after two years together.

Sluss, 28, and Funk, 26, got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy on Wednesday, June 26, according to People.

“We decided it would just be us and to really focus on the commitment and significance of marriage,” Sluss told the outlet of the nuptials in the Tuscan countryside. “It’s easy to get caught up in all the glitz and glam.”

The Bachelor alum confirmed her relationship with the NFL running back in February 2022 when his then-team, the Los Angeles Rams, played in Super Bowl LVI. Two months later, she revealed why she initially kept their romance under wraps.

“I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision,” Sluss exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “We’re very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now. With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion. … And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us.”

Sluss did not reveal the exact timeline of her relationship with Funk but noted that it became serious quickly. “We met a couple months ago and as soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we’ve been] inseparable since day one,” she explained. “Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it’s just been very seamless and easy.”

She added that their romance was “a meant-to-be situation” and they were “both very happy.”

Sluss announced in January 2023 that she and Funk were engaged. In a TikTok video, she documented their romantic night at the beach before showing off her ring and an image that read, “She said yes!” She captioned the post, “The surprise at the end he had for me.”

The following month, Sluss divulged that she was planning their wedding for 2024 during the NFL offseason. “Jake always gets a kick out of it because we got engaged and he’s like, ‘Why is everyone asking us about the wedding?’ I’m like, ‘Of course, it’s the first thing people are gonna ask!’” she told Us in February 2023. “Right now, we’re focused on the move — we’re moving to Florida, getting into a new home there. That’s our biggest priority. I’ve been out in California for several years now, so it’s gonna be a huge change for me, [so I’m] focused on that.”

Sluss added that she was starting “from scratch” when it came to ideas for the wedding. “I don’t really have, you know, any vision in mind other than something small,” she said. “And right now, we’re just focused on our relationship and making sure that’s our top focus and then the wedding will come, you know, I just feel like naturally.”

Prior to marrying Funk, Sluss got engaged to Peter Weber during season 24 of The Bachelor in 2020. He called off their engagement while the show was still airing due to his lingering feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. While Weber and Prewett tried to reconcile following the finale, they called it quits days after.