All eyes were on Hannah Ann Sluss earlier this week as she walked down the aisle in a stunning, strapless wedding dress.

The former Bachelor winner, 28, wowed in a custom dress from Indiana dressmaker The Wedding Studio when she tied the knot with Jake Funk on Wednesday, July 26. The dress featured a fit and flare silhouette and light ruching. She added a gorgeous cathedral veil with lace detailing for dramatic effect.

Sluss gave fans a closer look at her ensemble in a series of videos posted via TikTok on Thursday, June 27.

“Officially a bride!” she captioned one clip, which not only showed off the bust of her dress and her veil, but also showcased her natural makeup look and wavy brown locks.

In another video, the reality TV star shared behind-the-scenes footage from before the ceremony with text that read, “The morning of vs. the final look.” After applying lip gloss while in a robe and under-eye patches, she could be seen dropping the lip product on the floor, and bending down to pick it up. The clip cut to Sluss in her wedding day getup, which fans couldn’t get enough of.

“So gorgeous! Love your dress and veil,” wrote one TikTok user. Another added, “You got the happy ending/new beginning you deserved!!”

Sluss and Funk, 26, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the Italian countryside.

“We decided it would just be us and to really focus on the commitment and significance of marriage,” Sluss told People. “It’s easy to get caught up in all the glitz and glam. So having our wedding just for us made the most sense and made it meaningful.”

Sluss confirmed her relationship with the Detroit Lions running back in February 2022 when his then-team, the Los Angeles Rams, played in Super Bowl LVI. Two months later, she revealed why she initially kept their romance under wraps.

“It was our decision,” Sluss exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “We’re very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now. With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion. … And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us.”

After less than two years of dating, Sluss announced in January 2023 that Funk had popped the question.

Sluss was briefly engaged to Peter Weber during season 24 of The Bachelor in 2020. He called off their engagement while the show was still airing due to his lingering feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. Though Weber, 32, and Prewett, 28, tried to reconcile following the finale, they called it quits days after.